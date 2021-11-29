Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe increases efforts to combat COVID-19

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services are ramping up their efforts to keep the Akwesasne community safe from COVID-19.

With the growing concern with the Omicron variant, the Tribe’s Health Services will now be providing community members with COVID-19 home test kits and booster shots.

Starting November 30, a free BinaxNOW COVID-19 Home Test Kits will be available at the Health Service’s Testing Garage located at 404 State Route 37. Those interested in receiving a home test kit should use gravel road located across from McGree Road to access the garage. The tests will be distributed to community members from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Om December 1 there will be booster shots available at the walk-in vaccination clinic at the former-IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37. Individuals over 12-years-old who received their series of Pfizer or Moderna shots, as well as Johnson & Johnson, more than six months ago are encouraged to get a booster.

More information about resources to combat the coronavirus can be found on the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe website.

