Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of releases statement following death of Mohawk Council of Akwesasne District Chief

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is observing the passing of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne District Chief.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Council announced on Monday, June 14, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne District Chief Darry, “Kermit,” Lazore has passed away.
The Tribal Council released the following statement in observance of District Chief Lazore’s passing:
It is with a heavy heart that the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council learned about the passing of Mohawk Council of Akwesasne District Chief Darryl “Kermit” Lazore. Chief Lazore represented Akwesasne’s northern district of Kana:takon from 2015 until the time of his passing.
As a community leader, Chief Lazore was passionate about the overall well-being of not only Kana:takon residents, but all members of the Akwesasne community. He was adamant about promoting and working towards fulfilling the historic sentiment of Akwesasne being one community.
Chief Lazore was a staunch proponent and defender of Akwesasne’s inherent border crossing rights, having been an important liaison between Akwesasne, Canada Border Services Agency, and the U.S. Port of Entry. He also represented Akwesasne as a member of the Northern Tribal Border Alliance.
Chief Lazore always had his door open to hear and help address community member’s concerns, whether at the office or at home.
Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues who were fortunate to share Darryl’s path before his passing. He will be greatly missed.Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council