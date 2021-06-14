Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of releases statement following death of Mohawk Council of Akwesasne District Chief

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is observing the passing of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne District Chief.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Council announced on Monday, June 14, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne District Chief Darry, “Kermit,” Lazore has passed away.

The Tribal Council released the following statement in observance of District Chief Lazore’s passing: