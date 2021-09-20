Samaritan Summit Village pauses visitation due to positive COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Samaritan Summit Village has paused family visitation after two skilled nurses for the village tested positive for COVID-19.

The village provides multiple levels of support for the local senior population, including assisted living. The facility has 120 assisted living beds and 168 nursing home beds that provide care for the community.

Samaritan Health will notify the public once all staff and residents are tested, and provide information on when visitation can resume.