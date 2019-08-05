Samaritan welcomes three new physicians

Samaritan Medical Center is pleased to welcome Sima Banerjee, MD, Holden Heitner, MD and Jason Lulejian, DO to our hospital medical staff.

Sima Banerjee, MD, is our new Director of Interventional Radiology & Interventional Oncology. Interventional radiology is a medical sub-specialty of radiology utilizing minimally-invasive image-guided procedures to diagnose and treat diseases in nearly every organ system. Interventional oncology is a subspecialty field of interventional radiology that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and cancer-related problems using targeted minimally invasive procedures performed under image guidance

Dr. Banerjee will be offering comprehensive services to treat many conditions in many respective areas including:

Women’s Health:

Osteoporosis Kyphoplasty

Uterine Fibroid Embolization

Pelvic Congestion Syndrome

Men’s Health:

Varicocele Embolization

Cancer Care:

Tumor Ablation

Chemoembolization for liver tumors and liver metastasis

Ports – Vascular access for Chemotherapy

Liver Disease:

Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt or TIPS

Balloon-occluded Retrograde Transvenous Obliteration (BRTO)

Portal Hypertension

Biliary Obstruction/Jaundice

Urinary Issues:

Stone Disease/Ureteral Stenting

Dr. Banerjee completed her medical degree at Kings College London School of Medicine, London. She completed her radiology residency training at Emory University, Atlanta, GA, followed by fellowship training in interventional radiology at University of Alabama Hospital, Birmingham, AL.

Dr. Banerjee is located at Samaritan Medical Center, 830 Washington St. Watertown and is accepting new patients. Her office can be reached by calling (315) 785-4230.

Holden Heitner, MD, specializes in Orthopaedic Surgery. Orthopaedic surgeons are dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles.

Dr. Heitner completed his medical degree followed by residency training in Orthopedic Surgery at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY. Dr. Heitner is in process for certification with the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Dr. Heitner is part of the North Country Orthopaedics Group located at 1571 Washington St. in Watertown and is accepting new patients. Their office can be reached at (315) 782-1650.

Jason Lulejian, DO specializes in Psychiatry. A psychiatrist is dedicated to the diagnosis, prevention, study, and treatment of mental disorders. Dr. Lulejian is offering comprehensive inpatient mental health services to Samaritan’s Inpatient Mental Health Unit patients at the Medical Center.

In addition, he will offer limited outpatient addiction services through our Outpatient Addiction Services at 1575 Washington St. in Watertown. This is a much needed service for the community and Samaritan is pleased to offer this limited expansion of service.

Dr. Lulejian completed his medical degree at Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Pomona, California, followed by residency training in psychiatry at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY. Dr. Lulejian did inpatient and outpatient rotations at Samaritan during his residency training in Psychiatry at SUNY Upstate.

Dr. Lulejian is in process for certification with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.