Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care to host ‘Shine a Light’ event for lung cancer awareness

The local lung cancer community is coming together for the 11th annual Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event. Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care will join an anticipated 200 cities where Shine a Lights will be taking place in healthcare facilities this November during Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will feature remarks and a meet and greet with Joni Pitcher, Director of Oncology Services, and Dr. Vivian Keenan, Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician. A moment of silence for those lost to lung cancer will be observed, tours of the Walker Center for Cancer Care will be offered, and light refreshments will be provided.

The event takes place on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m at Walker Center for Cancer Care, Samaritan Medical Center, 830 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601.