Two penguins are making history at the Berlin Zoo.

Skipper and Ping are the first pair of male king penguins to incubate an egg. The staff says they’ve been a couple for some time and they have been showing their parental instincts for a while now. Together they’ve tried to hatch stones and even a fish.

After a female king penguin abandoned her egg, zoo keepers thought Skipper and Ping might want to adopt it.