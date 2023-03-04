SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since 1993, Central New York has been shining a light on Syracuse’s local musical talent! On March 3, yet another annual award show was held at the Landmark Theater, to honor the winners!
The SAMMYS winners are chosen through submissions that are sent to the SAMMYS Board by musicians in Syracuse nearby area.
SAMMYS Winners:
…drum roll please…
|Artist Name
|Entry Title
|Category
|All Poets & Heroes
|Give it to me Straight
|Single
|Paul Case
|This Love
|Singer/Songwriter
|Everett
|Alien’s Attempt
|Electronic
|Tom Rasely
|Nylon
|Other…
|Shawn Seals & SMX
|Session files #1
|R&B
|Cloey Tierno
|i fell in love with the rain
|Pop
|Steven Cali
|Own Kinda Fix
|Country
|London McDaniel
|The Christmas Album
|Jazz
|Adam Brooks
|Adam Brooks Ain’t All About You (double album)
|Jam Band
|Stone Thrower
|This is Permanent
|Hard Rock
|John Cadley
|I Never Knew
|Americana
|Slick Fashionz & Queeto ABF
Ft .All Bout Famil
|The world is Yours
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Bell & Sgroi
|Candy Apple
|Alternative
|Glass Image
|Mixed Emotions
|Rock
And for this years People Choice Awards, there was a record breaking amount of votes that were counted!
People’s Choice Winners:
…drum roll please…
|Artists
|Cam Caruso
|Events
|Oswego Harborfest
|Organizations
|Oswego High School Marching Buccaneers
|Venues
|Gibby’s Irish Pub
And of course, other awards that were given out last night!
…drum roll please…
|Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist
|Dylan Michael
|Community Spirit Award
|Jane Stebbins-Skowron
|Jack O Bocchino Award
|Neil Daley
|Founders Award
|Liz Nowak