SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since 1993, Central New York has been shining a light on Syracuse’s local musical talent! On March 3, yet another annual award show was held at the Landmark Theater, to honor the winners!

The SAMMYS winners are chosen through submissions that are sent to the SAMMYS Board by musicians in Syracuse nearby area.

SAMMYS Winners:

…drum roll please…

Artist Name Entry Title Category All Poets & Heroes Give it to me Straight Single Paul Case This Love Singer/Songwriter Everett Alien’s Attempt Electronic Tom Rasely Nylon Other… Shawn Seals & SMX Session files #1 R&B Cloey Tierno i fell in love with the rain Pop Steven Cali Own Kinda Fix Country London McDaniel The Christmas Album Jazz Adam Brooks Adam Brooks Ain’t All About You (double album) Jam Band Stone Thrower This is Permanent Hard Rock John Cadley I Never Knew Americana Slick Fashionz & Queeto ABF

Ft .All Bout Famil The world is Yours Hip-Hop/Rap Bell & Sgroi Candy Apple Alternative Glass Image Mixed Emotions Rock

And for this years People Choice Awards, there was a record breaking amount of votes that were counted!

People’s Choice Winners:

…drum roll please…

Artists Cam Caruso Events Oswego Harborfest Organizations Oswego High School Marching Buccaneers Venues Gibby’s Irish Pub

And of course, other awards that were given out last night!

…drum roll please…