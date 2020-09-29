Sam’s Club unveils “12 Days of Wine” advent calendar

(WIVB) – It might be hard to believe, but Christmas is around the corner.
Sam’s Club is ready to help make your spirits bright with a wine advent calendar.
According to a press release, the 12 Days of Wine Calendar contains 12 different 187ml bottles, all made in California. The wine selection includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet – Syrah Blend, Red Blend, Cabernet – Merlot Blend, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Sweet Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Rose.
It’s available for $37.98.
