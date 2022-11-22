QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Santa Claus is coming to – pretty much – every town. Next Thursday, the Aviation Mall is on his list, for a family-friendly visit running throughout the season.

Santa will visit the Aviation Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Thursday, Dec. 1. He will be stationed at the mall throughout December, near the JCPenney. Children who visit Santa will be given a free gift, and photo packages and keepsakes will be available for anyone who wants to take some memories home.

Santa will continue to visit every Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Jolly Saint Nick will continue to visit on Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, he’s got work to do.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Santa will hold a special visit from 9-10:30 a.m. in cooperation with Autism Speaks. The sensory-friendly visit is special for individuals and families with special needs to visit Santa in a safe and welcoming environment. Advance reservations are encouraged.

Four-legged friends get their own holiday face time a few days later. On Monday, Dec. 12, pets are welcome into the mall from 5-7 p.m. to meet Santa. Special photo packages will be available with pets, and donations will be collected on behalf of the Humane Society of the United States.

Santa Claus’ visit to the Aviation Mall is organized by the mall and Cherry Hill Programs. In the Capital Region, he will also be making visits to Crossgates Mall. How does he make it to both places? It’s all part of the holiday magic.