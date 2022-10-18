GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Santa Claus is coming to town – more specifically, Glens Falls. The 31st annual North Country Festival of Trees is coming to the Queensbury Hotel next month, using the hotel’s newly renovated ballroom space as the perfect place to meet jolly Saint Nick himself.

Decorated Christmas trees will be joined by kissing balls, stockings, centerpieces and more from Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, starting at 11 a.m. and running through the afternoon daily. The annual festivities are a chance to get photos with Santa Claus, enter a basket raffle, and shop at vendors stocked up with holiday goods of all kinds.

Although admission is free, there are several ways to spend your money at the Festival of Trees. They all benefit the Prospect Center, a Queensbury-based organization that assists disabled communities with equipment, education and medical and therapy services. The center serves people in Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Hamilton and Essex counties.

In addition to vendors with decorations and sweets, families can also come to the festivities a bit early for the annual Breakfast with Santa event. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, priced at $20 for adults, $15 for children and no charge for children ages 2 years old and under.

The festival is seeking artisans and designers to get hands-on with some of this year’s trees and wreaths. Those interested in decorating can reach out to Kim Heunemann at (518) 832-6113 or (518) 742-0102, or by email at heunemann@cfdsny.org, to get involved.