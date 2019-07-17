Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged

“Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland is engaged!

Hyland and her beau of nearly two years, former “Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adams, announced on Instagram Tuesday that they plan to wed.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland wrote, alongside a series of photos.

Adams, meanwhile, shared a video of his proposal, which took place on a beach.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, were first linked in 2017, the year after he appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He also appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise.”