SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every year, Saratoga Arts solicits high school art teachers representing schools from Saratoga, Fulton, and Montgomery Counties, to submit artwork from their top three students. According to an emailed statement from the arts organization, the work is installed at Saratoga Arts’ main gallery space at 320 Broadway, in downtown Saratoga Springs, for the public to see the amazing talent of our local high school all-stars.

This year, Saratoga Arts encouraged submissions of both visual artwork and written artwork, with the theme Ekphrasis in mind. Describing the theme, Saratoga Arts pointed students to a quote from Greek lyric poet Simonides of Ceos, who once said, “Painting is silent poetry, and poetry is painting that speaks.”

“Looking to the above quote as a definition, we hope that all viewers of the exhibit will walk away questioning how visual artwork can inspire the written word, and the written word can inspire the visual,” the organization stated.

The 2023 High School All-Stars Exhibition is slated for a January 13 opening. It will run until February 4.