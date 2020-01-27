Saratoga County Deputy Sheriff arrested for sexual conduct with minors

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A deputy sheriff with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday for allegedly engaging in sex with a child.

Steven Willetts, 41, of Malta was charged with criminal sexual act in the 1st degree and course of sexual conduct against a child in the 2nd degree after the Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint involving two minors on Jan. 25.

The Sheriff’s Office says Willetts engaged in oral sexual conduct with a female under the age of 11 and engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with another female under the age of 13.

They also say the alleged incidents did not occur while Willett’s was working and he has been suspended without pay.

Willett was arraigned in Malta Town Court and sent to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond.