SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several different agencies in Saratoga County were honored on Tuesday for performing CPR on a man and saving his life.

On January 24, Peter Baker, 56, had just finished dinner and was going to take a nap. He went to sit down and then slumped on the floor, according to a family member.

911 was called and then the Burnt Hills Fire Department, Ballston Lake EMS and others arrived on scene and performed CPR. Baker was taken to the hospital and released five days later.