Saratoga county reports “alarming” rise in COVID-19 cases

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County confirmed they currently have the most active COVID-19 cases since the first confirmation in March. There are 296 active cases, 39 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton shared the details on social media. Officially there are 12 patients hospitalized for the virus with the 7-day average positivity rate at 1.9 percent.
New cases were attributed to community spread between businesses, schools, and family gatherings.
