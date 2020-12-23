Saratoga County seeking coronavirus contact tracers

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health is currently seeking people interested in serving as COVID-19 Contact Tracers. The positions are “Contracted” and pay $25 per hour but do not provide additional employment benefits such as healthcare or paid time off.

In order to apply, applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:

Documentation of successful completion of COVID-19 Contact Tracing: A course from Johns Hopkins, the course must be completed before submitting a letter of interest.

Computer proficiency required (knowledge and ability to use computers and related technology without direction)

Must be available to work more than three (3) days per week

Weekend availability required

Flu vaccination required

Ability to use discretion, maintain confidentiality, and ethical conduct

Critical thinking and problem-solving as well as ability to use sound judgement

The Department of Health says Contact Tracing helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by rapidly interviewing positive patients, identifying their close contacts, interviewing and alerting those contacts to the risk of infection, instructing those contacts to quarantine or isolate for 14 days to make sure they do not spread COVID-19 to others, and monitor those in quarantine or isolation to ensure their compliance and ascertain if they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

The Department says members of the Contact Tracing team will also work with any person being traced who needs help with social services such as food, housing, or medicine while they are being quarantined or isolated.

The County’s Contact Tracing team works seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Weekend and evening hours may be required depending on established schedules and the needs of the County.

Those interested in the position should submit their resumé, along with a letter of interest, and documentation of successful completion of the Johns Hopkins Contact Tracing course via email or snail mail to:

Saratoga County Public Health Services

ATTN: Mary Myers/ Contact Tracing

6012 County Farm Road

Ballston Spa, NY 12020