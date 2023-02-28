CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) investigated a report from a student and concerned parent at High School West in the Shenendehowa Central School District. A spokesperson from the Shenendehowa Central School District says an airsoft BB gun was found as a result of an investigation after High School West was put in a hold in place. The buildings are secure and the students are safe at this time.

Around 10 a.m., a student contacted their parent saying they believed another student had brought a gun to school. The parent then contacted the police directly. At that time, some students came forward to school administration with the same concerns. The school resource officer, a Saratoga County Deputy, immediately began investigating, and the school was under a hold in place.

The SCSD worked with New York State Police to investigate the incident. The buildings were searched and friends of the student were interviewed and searched. An airsoft BB gun was found as a result of the investigation.

It is a felony to bring any weapon to school and this is now a law enforcement investigation, according to a spokesperson from the Shenendehowa School District. Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to contact (518) 603-4923.