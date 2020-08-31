Saratoga Springs drug dealer sentenced to 20 years for fentanyl death

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Steven M. Boice, 30, of Saratoga Springs was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for selling the lethal drugs that lead to a Saratoga County death by overdose in February 2017. He was also given a three-year term of supervised release.

Boice pleaded guilty in November 2019, saying he sold controlled substances—including furanyl fentanyl—from his downtown Saratoga Springs home. Specifically, on Feb. 3, 2017, he sold 50 small envelopes of the drug to B.L., a man from Saratoga County who suffered a fatal overdose that day.

Boice testified that the man was incoherent when making the deal, but that he sold him the drugs anyway. The man fell down while leaving, so Boice and his roommate stayed with him on a cold back porch for 45 minutes. He said they slapped him to keep him awake, until he “snapped back into it,” and left.

B.L. died after ingesting fentanyl Boice sold him. The roommate also died months later from a drug overdose.

“Steven Boice did not care whether his customers lived or died,” said U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith. “Today’s sentence holds him responsible for the avoidable and senseless death of a young man, and the daily pain and suffering of that man’s wife and parents. Heroin and fentanyl dealers should take notice that they are accountable for the overdoses of their customers, and that a 20-year prison term could be in their future.”

A week out from B.L.’s death, law enforcement searched on Boice’s home. They said they found furanyl fentanyl packaged for sale and two loaded firearms. Boice said he had 363 green envelopes of the drug, and the guns—a Mossberg Maverick shotgun by the door and a DPMS Panther Arms .223-5.56 mm semi-automatic rifle beneath the bed—were to protect his drugs and proceeds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Northern District of New York announced the sentencing on Monday afternoon.

