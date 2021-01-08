Saratoga Springs HS senior in Regeneron Science Talent Search top 300

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Society for Science (the Society) announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars and their schools will be awarded $2,000 each.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,760 applications received from 611 high schools across 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and 10 countries. Scholars were chosen based on their “exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists,” and hail from 198 American and international high schools in 37 states, Puerto Rico, Chinese Taipei, and Singapore.

This year, Ava Herzog (Saratoga Springs High School) was listed in the top 300 scholars. Her project is titled: The Effect of the Retinal Degeneration Mutation rd1 on Circadian Locomotor Activity and Nesting Behavior in Mice.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search provides students with a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges. This year, research projects cover topics from bioinformatics to public health and energy efficiency.

On Jan. 21, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. From March 10-17, all 40 finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron.

The full list of scholars can be viewed here: https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/2021-scholars/