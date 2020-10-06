Saratoga Springs to livestream budget presentation Tuesday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Saratoga Springs will present their 2021 budget on Tuesday at 6 p.m. It will be livestreamed from the city’s website.

Michele Madigan, Commissioner of Finances, telling NEWS10 that for the first time in her nine years in the elected position, she has to include a noteworthy property tax in the budget. The city was fiscally healthy before the pandemic hit, but like all other municipalities, they have to adjust in the midst of a tough economic time.

“The highlight of the budget is that we are projecting $41.9 million in revenue for 2021, and that’s down from our adopted budget of 2020, which was a $48.7 million adopted budget,” Madigan told NEWS10, “so I’ve got a gap of about $6.8 million revenue to expenses.”

Madigan stressed the need for financial relief from Washington to save jobs within local governments.

LATEST STORIES: