SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the city of Saratoga Springs announced the start date for a new construction project that will give a new home to a classic sport on four wheels. The city recreation department and department of public works are building a new skate park starting next week.

Construction will begin on Monday, April 10 on the new Saratoga Skatepark, being constructed at East Side Recreation Center as a fully modern concrete skate park. The project has been in the works for over a decade, in cooperation between the city and nonprofit group ON DECK Saratoga.

The new skate park replaces the oldest one in New York. Saratoga’s original skate park was built in 1989, made of wood. In the decades since, it’s gone through any number of upgrades, replacing those original wooden structures with metal ramps and a concrete bowl. The current structures have been more-or-less unaltered for about 20 years.

Construction begins next week, and is expected to run through the summer. The park will be closed until the work is complete, with an expected opening in early fall.