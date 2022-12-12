NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30 has died from her injuries.

Around 10 pm on Wednesday, November 30, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would later be identified as 30-year-old Martha M. Staring of Sauquoit, NY, was found lying injured on the road on Elm Street near Brooks Lane in New Hartford.

Emergency responders with the Willowvale Fire Department, Edwards Ambulance, and New Hartford PD arrived on the scene to find Martha with severe physical injuries and transported her to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where she was placed in the Intensive Care Unit. Martha was reported in severe condition until Friday, December 9 she died from her injuries.

The New Hartford Police say the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division at 315-724-7111.

You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.