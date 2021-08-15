Save the River hosts shoreline cleanup at Chippewa Bay

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) —Save The River’s Trash Free River program hosted a shoreline cleanup in Chippewa Bay on August 12.

The program has been cleaning up shoreline and boat slips for several years on both sides of the upper St. Lawrence River. It is their goal to make the St. Lawrence River “swimmable, fishable, and drinkable now and for generations to come,” with their community-based and volunteer oriented cleanups.









Over 50 volunteers donated their time and efforts to the cleanup between Schermerhorn Landing and Chippewa Creek. The cleanup resulted in ten contractor bags of garbage, two tires and many large and small pieces of Styrofoam being removed from the shoreline.

The next Save The River Trash Free River Cleanups are planned in partnership with the Minna Anthony Common Nature on Wellesley Island on Saturday, September 18 and with the Thousand Island Land Trust at Potter’s Beach on Saturday, September 25.