BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you still need help after a blizzard hit Western New York just before Christmas, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering some solutions.

Jim Accurso, a public information specialist with the SBA, joined News 4 to detail the types of loans people can get for their home, business or other property.

Two outreach centers have opened in Western New York. They’re at the Erie County Training & Operations Center (3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga) and the Delavan Grider Community Center (877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo) through March 14.

There’s a deadline of April 28 to apply for a loan through the SBA and businesses can receive up to $2 million. In terms of personal property, including vehicles, homeowners can get up to $200,000 and renters can receive up to $40,000.

Accurso tells us there’s no fee to apply, and interest is deferred for the first year. The centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more in the video above and apply for a loan here.