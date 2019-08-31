Scam alert: Bogus letters demanding payment sent to taxpayers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance alerted taxpayers Friday to a scam going around.

The fake letters demand immediate payment for an outstanding tax debt, and threaten revocation of passports and drivers licenses if the warning is ignored.

Officials say the return address on the letter, which was sent to at least one person is:

Tax Processing Center

Internal Processing Service

Public Judgement Records

The letter states that the recipient has failed to respond to prior notices, demands full payment by a specific date, and provides an 888 number to call to avoid having personal property levied and sold. It also threatens to revoke the recipient’s driver license and passport. This is what the letter looks like:

“This is a common scam in which the recipient is threatened out of the blue with punitive action unless payment—in this case, $12,444 —is made immediately,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt. “In contrast, our department works with taxpayers who have existing tax debt, such as by establishing an installment payment agreement, to resolve the issue. We also work with all levels of law enforcement to bring the fraudsters who commit these types of crimes to justice.”

Tax Department officials say they never threaten arrest or revocation of passports. A legitimate letter from the department will include:

Tax Department logo

a complete return mailing address

an option to respond online, by phone, or by mail

the Tax Department website address

a detailed explanation for why it was sent

an explanation of your rights as a taxpayer

Learn more about letters sent from the Tax Department’s respond to a letter website.