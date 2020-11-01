Scary good resale value: Sold-out 12′ Home Depot skeleton is reselling for more than $1,500

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – The most sought-after decoration for Halloween is now selling for thousands of dollars.

Home Depot sold out of its 12-foot-tall, 90 lbs. plastic and metal skeleton in September.

People are now listing the skeleton for resale on eBay for more than $1,500.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story