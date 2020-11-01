Scary good resale value: Sold-out 12′ Home Depot skeleton is reselling for more than $1,500

(WIVB) – The most sought-after decoration for Halloween is now selling for thousands of dollars.
Home Depot sold out of its 12-foot-tall, 90 lbs. plastic and metal skeleton in September.
People are now listing the skeleton for resale on eBay for more than $1,500.
LATEST STORIES:
- Too soon? Mariah Carey declares ‘it’s time’ for Christmas music
- Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird announce engagement on social media
- Kansas recalls hundreds of license plates over concern of racial slur
- Ohio mail carrier accused of hiding 335 pieces of mail in car, including ballot application
- Judge orders 11-year-old boy behind bars to await trial for allegedly killing 6-year-old neighbor