GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Glens Falls area community foundation celebrates 100 years of service to three counties this year. The city is celebrating by hosting a scavenger hunt downtown at City Park.

A family scavenger hunt is coming to City Park in Glens Falls from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 20, hosted by Tri-County United Way and Glens Falls National Bank. Registration is $50 for a team of 1-4 hunters; and comes with a t-shirt and a chance to win prizes.

The scavenger hunt is designed for families to go at their own pace. The quest includes virtual trips and video challenges, lore about local companies, Glens Falls city landmarks, and facts about United Way. After the hunt reaches its end, a community celebration will run from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., including children’s entertainment, fair food, food trucks and live music.

Scavengers have a chance to win prizes from a host of local businesses around Glens Falls. Participating businesses include Adirondack Axe, Bullpen Tavern, Cooper’s Cave Games, Talk of the Town Restaurant, The Candy Space, Docksider Restaurant, The Fun Spot, Lake George Expedition Park, Lake George Tiki Tours, HUNT Real Estate ERA, Jack’s American Bistro, Paint and Sip, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Six Flags Great Escape, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Stewart’s Shops, Sunnyside Par 3 Golf Course, Talk of the Town, and Sagamore Resort.

Tri-County United Way is a community service group involved in identifying and addressing community issues. The organization serves Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.