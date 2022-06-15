Young fairgoers say hello to some piglets at the Washington County Fair in Greenwich, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Fair is coming, bringing carnival rides, farm-fresh foods and a whole lot of animals to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The farm opens on Monday, Aug. 22, running through to Sunday, Aug. 28. This week, the full schedule went live for this year’s fairground festivities.

Events for the Washington County Fair are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 22

5 p.m. Fair opening ceremony

5:30 p.m. Youth dressage in Horse Arena CTE BOCES culinary arts and hospitality demonstration at BOCES Tent

6 p.m. The Greene Brothers at the Entertainment Tent

7 p.m. Demolition derby at Fair Grandstand

7:30 p.m. The Greene Brothers at the Entertainment Tent



Tuesday, Aug. 23

All-day events Artisan reenactors at Farm Museum Farmers market at County Bounty Aggie the Incredible Milking Cow The Barnyard Cackle

9 a.m. Youth dairy at Show Tent Youth swine at Swine Barn Youth rabbits at Rabbit Tent Youth dairy and meat goat show at Sheep/Goat Barn

10 a.m. CTE BOCES tent early childhood development demo Draft horse versatility show at Horse Arena

10:30 a.m. Youth poultry show at Poultry Barn

11 a.m. Best-dressed swine at Swine Barn Hot Diggety Dog

11:30 a.m. Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage

Noon Mike & Maegan on the Front Porch Stage Zultar Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty until 4 p.m. $25 unlimited carnival rides

12:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road

1 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Autobody Collision and Repair Demonstration in the CTE BOCES Tent until 3 p.m. Blacksmith at the Farm Museum

1:30 p.m. Circus Incredible at Broadway Entertainment

2 p.m. Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage

2:30 p.m. Chainsaw Artist located at Blue Gate Zultar

3 p.m. Buffalo Barfield at the Caboose Stage

4 p.m. Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Building Hot Dog Pig Races Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage WCF Slack Rodeo at the Grandstand Employment Training for Adults at the CTE BOCES Tent

5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield at the Caboose Stage Zultar

5:30 p.m. Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena

6 p.m. Jeff Williams Music at the Caboose Stage Hot Dog Pig Races Hog Diggity Dog Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena

7 p.m. WCF Rodeo in the Grandstand Environmental Conservation and Forestry Demo in the CTE BOCES Tent

7:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races Hits 95.9 FM Our Region’s Got Talent “In Memory of Mike DuBray”

8 p.m. Circus Incredible located on Broadway Entertainment



Wednesday, Aug. 24

All-day events The Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum Farmers Market in the County Bounty Barnyard Cackle

9 a.m. Garden Tractor Pull in the Motorsports Arena Open Swine Show in the Swine Barn​ Youth Dairy Showmanship in the Show Tent Youth Sheep in the Sheep & Goat Barn Youth Rabbits & Cavies in the Rabbit Tent​

10 a.m. Youth Poultry Show in the Poultry Barn Adirondack Fiddlers in Entertainment Tent

11 a.m. Hog Diggity Dog Ox Versatility Challenge in the Horse Arena Criminal Justice Demo in the CTE BOCES Tent

11:30 a.m. Buffalo & Brandy on the Caboose Stage

Noon Matt Donnelly on the Front Porch Stage Zultar Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty

12:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd​

1 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​ Blacksmith located behind Farm Museum

1:30 p.m. Circus Incredible

2 p.m. Adirondack Fiddlers in Entertainment Tent Buffalo & Brandy on the Caboose Stage Construction Trades Demos – CTE BOCES Nipper Knolls in the Ag Center ​

2:30 p.m. Chain Saw Artist by the Blue Gate Zultar

3 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage

4 p.m. Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Health Occupations in the CTE BOCES Tent until 7 p.m. Buffalo & Brandy on the Caboose Stage​

5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​ Zultar

6 p.m. Jeff Williams Music on the Caboose Stage 4 Wheel Drive Diesel Truck Pulls in the Motorsports Arena Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road ​​​ Hog Diggity Dog

7 p.m. NBHA Barrel Racers in the Horse Arena

7:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Whiskey River Band in the Entertainment Tent

8 p.m. Circus Incredible



Thursday, Aug. 25

All-day events “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum Farmers Market in the County Bounty Barnyard Cackle

8 a.m. Antique Tractor Pull in the Grandstand

9 a.m. Open Class Dairy – Holstein in the Show Tent Open Class Sheep Show in the Sheep Barn

11 a.m. Youth English Horse Show in the Horse Arena​​ Hog Diggity Dog Auto Technology Demo in the CTE BOCES

11:30 a.m. Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage

Noon Spellbound on the Front Porch Stage Youth Beef Cattle Show in the Beef Barn Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty​

12:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd​

1 p.m. Open Class Dairy – Guernsey in the Show Tent Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Blacksmith

1:30 p.m. Circus Incredible ​

2 p.m. Buffalo & Brandy on the Caboose Stage Buggy World in the Ag Center

2:30 p.m. Chain Saw Artist Zultar

3 p.m. Open Class Dairy – Milking Shorthorn in the Show Tent Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​

4 p.m. Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road

5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Early Childhood – CTE BOCES Tent

5:30 p.m. Stewart’s Ice Cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center

6 p.m. Jeff Williams Music on the Caboose Stage Youth Gymkhana in the Horse Arena Rooster Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road ​ Youth Jr. Farmer Olympics in the Dairy Show Tent Stock and SuperStock 4 WD Truck Pulls in the Motorsports Arena

7 p.m. Veggie Races in the Ag Center Make your own veggie car

7:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Skeeter Creek in Entertainment Tent

8 p.m. Circus Incredible



Friday, Aug. 26

All-day events “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center​ Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum Barnyard Cackle Farmers Market – County Bounty Building

9 a.m. Open Class Dairy- Jersey in the Dairy Show Tent Open Dairy and Meat Goat in the Goat Barn

10 a.m. Out-of-Field Tractor Pulls in the Motorsports Arena Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena

11 a.m. Open Beef Cattle in the Beef Barn Youth Western Horse Show in the Horse Arena Fruit Trees and Plants in the Ag Center Graphic Design in the CTE BOCES TENT Hog Diggity Dog ​

11:30 a.m. Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage

Noon Open Class Dairy- Ayrshire in the Show Tent Zultar Roxy and Danny at the Front Porch Stage Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty

12:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd

1 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Blacksmith Culinary Arts and Hospitality in the CTE BOCES Tent

1:30 p.m. Circus Incredible

2 p.m. Buggy World in the Ag Center Open Class Dairy- Brown Swiss in the Show Tent Buffalo & Brandy on the Caboose Stage

2:30 p.m. Chain Saw Artist in the Blue Gate Area Zultar

3 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​

4 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Building

5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​ Horse Care in the CTE BOCES Tent Zultar

5:30 p.m. Stewart’s Ice cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center

6 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road ​ Jeff Williams Music on the Caboose Stage Hog Diggity Dog Milking Contest in the Dairy Show Tent Peep Show (Best Dressed Chicken) in the Poultry Barn Best Dressed Sheep & Goat in the Sheep/Goat Arena

6:30 p.m. Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena

7 p.m. Best Dressed Calf – Dairy & Beef in the Show Tent Welding in the CTE Boces Tent Out-of-Field Tractor Pulls in the Grandstand ​

7:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd Grit-N-Whiskey

8 p.m. Circus Incredible



Saturday, Aug. 27

All-day events “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum The Big Push Birthing Center in The Dairy Show Tent – witness the Miracle of Life and learn more about the Dairy Industry in Washington County Barnyard Cackle

9 a.m. Youth Fiber Showmanship in the Sheep/Goat Barn

​9:30 a.m. Draft Horse Demonstrations

11:00 a.m. Open Fiber Showmanship in the Goat Barn Hot Diggity Dog Kids Pedal Tractor Pull

11:30 a.m. Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage​​

Noon October Rose on the Front Porch Stage Zultar NYTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull in the Motorsports Arena ​ Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty

12:30 p.m. Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road​

1 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Blacksmith Early College Career Academy at the CTE BOCES Tent

1:30 p.m. Circus Incredible ​​

​2 p.m. Buffalo & Brandy on the Caboose Stage​ Spinning Contest in the County Bounty Chainsaw Artist

2:30 p.m. Zultar

3 p.m. Open Gymkhana in the Horse Arena Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Culinary Demo in the CTE BOCES Tent Hog Diggity Dog

4 p.m. Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage​ Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Building Stone Boat Pull Demo

5 p.m. Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage Cosmetology in the CTE Boces Tent Zultar

5:30 p.m. Circus Incredible on Bluebird Road

6 p.m. Jeff Williams Music on the Caboose Stage Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road Human Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn Hog Diggity Dog

7 p.m. Veggies Races in the Ag Center Make your own Veggie Car NYTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull in the Motorsports Arena​

7:30 p.m. Big Sky Country in the Entertainment Tent Environmental Conservation and Forestry Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd Youth Best Dressed Rabbit/Cavy in the Rabbit Tent

8 p.m. Circus Incredible



Sunday, Aug. 28