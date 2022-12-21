SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services has awarded over $20,000 in grant money to the Schenectady ARC. A spokesperson for the trust management company said the funds are meant to support guardianship and recreational opportunities for people with disabilities in Schenectady County.

“NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain financial eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs,” the spokesperson said in a press release. So far in 2022, NYSARC has awarded $3,189,968 to The ARC New York chapters statewide.

This year, Schenectady ARC received $2,811 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate. Supported by Chapter staff and community volunteers, the Schenectady ARC’s Guardianship Program currently provides guardianship services to two people.

The Schenectady organization also received $18,855 to support new recreational opportunities in 2022, for the more than 1,000 individuals it serves. Schenectady ARC has used the recreation grant funds to create a series of interactive programs via Zoom, enabling the people they support to stay connected, active, and engaged during the continued challenges of COVID.