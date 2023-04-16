SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fore! Mayor Gary McCarthy opened the Schenectady Municipal Golf Course for the 2023 season on Friday by driving the ceremonial first ball of the season. The course officially opens to the public on Saturday.

Schenectady High School student Jomar Moilanari was there trying to “out-drive” the Mayor. There was also a raffle to win some free rounds of golf and merchandise, as well as donations being accepted for the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

“Fire department’s here to get the message out. We want to remind people to make sure your smoke alarm, carbon monoxide sensor is operational. And again, we want people to come out, enjoy the course, enjoy the amenities that are in the city of Schenectady and have a great time and a great summer,” said McCarthy.

The Town of Colonie Golf Course also opened on April 14. Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said that many upgrades have been made to the course over the past year.

Some of these upgrades include golf carts with onboard GPS to give golfers hole-by-hole distance readings and a driving range ball dispenser. Crummey said he’s looking forward to another successful season of golf.