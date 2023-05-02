ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and communicating a threat to injure. The suspect, Richard Nejame, 27, allegedly communicated with several girls via a messaging application between October 2022 and May 1, 2023.

Nejame allegedly threatened a 14-year-old girl in Florida, saying people would come and harm her if she did not send nude pictures to him. In another incident, Nejame coerced a 15-year-old girl in Virginia to take and send sexually explicit images and videos to him.

If convicted, Nejame could face at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison. Nejame was ordered detained pending a detention hearing on May 3.