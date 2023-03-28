SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Malcolm Gadsden, 51, pled guilty to intentionally killing January Butcher on or around December 23, 2021. The homicide took place at 964 State Street, Apartment 1F.

Police say the investigation began when Gadsden called 911 on Christmas Eve in 2021, claiming he had just killed his girlfriend, January Butcher. Law enforcement located Butcher deceased at the residence. Gadsden provided a full confession and admitted to stabbing and choking Butcher.

Gadsden is scheduled for sentencing in Schenectady County Court on June 20. The guilty plea takes in full satisfaction the two remaining counts in the indictment, charging Gadsden with Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.