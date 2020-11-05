Schenectady man sentenced to 19 years after guilty please in murder case

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Budhnarain Kadar, also known as Danny Kadar, was sentenced to a total of nineteen years to life in state prison. The sentence came after he pled guilty to the murder of Marian Singh in 2019.

On September 8, 2020, Kadar pled guilty to charges of murder and tampering with evidence. According to the Schenectady County District Attorney, Kadar strangled Singh to death in their shared apartment on September 18, 2019. After the murder, Kadar hid the evidence and fled Schenectady.

The Schenectady police tracked Kadar to Pennsylvania, using cell phone location technology and E-ZPass records. Police ultimately apprehended Kadar and returned brought him back to Schenectady.

In a prepared statement, District Attorney Robert Carney commented:

Strangling someone to death is not an impulsive crime. It is a sadistic act that takes determination and time. Fleeing the community, leaving his victim to be found by her 14-year old daughter, is the act of a coward. Domestic violence takes a terrible toll on society and I encourage anyone who is in an abusive relationship to reach out for help to the counselors at the YWCA domestic violence program. District Attorney Robert M. Carney

LATEST STORIES: