ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man will spend the next four years in State Prison after he raped a 17-year-old girl in a Quail Street home in 2019. Buba Barra, 24, will also be on probation for 10 years after he gets out.

On August 1, Barra was found guilty of third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act for attacking the teen at a college party. According to court documents, the assault happened on Dec. 5, 2019, at 241 Quail Street.

Early that morning, Barra lured the victim into a bedroom, pushed her onto the floor, and raped her. He engaged not only in sexual intercourse but also in anal sexual conduct with the teen, without her consent.

“You may think that you broke me, but I am not broken,” the victim said in an impact statement. “I’ve continued with my life and moved it forward in a happy, healthy, and productive way. I’ve continued my schooling, and I’ve started a family. I’m a survivor. I know you thought that you’d continue to live your life, be social, and go without consequences, but justice is finally being served.“

On top of his prison sentence, Barra will be required to register as a sex offender, and an order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim. Though he was sentenced to four years on each charge, the prison terms will run concurrently—something Albany County Court Judge Andra Ackerman wishes she could change. “If I thought that I could legally sentence you to consecutive time, I would,” the jurist said.

“When she told you she didn’t want to be anything more with you than friends, you coaxed her

into a dark room, you locked the door, and you took something that she didn’t agree with,” continued Judge Ackerman. “You raped her… You showed zero remorse, you showed zero acceptance of responsibility. You treated this young woman’s body like an object to be taken at any cost. You showed her no compassion, and you showed her no mercy. Repeated attempts she made to get you off of her went unheard. Her words, to you, were empty.“

Assistant District Attorney Caroline Murray handled the prosecution in this case. Assistant Public Defender Beau Melita was tasked with defending Barra.