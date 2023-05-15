SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. According to the New York Lottery, Antonio Riccio claimed the top prize on the Strike It Rich scratch-off game.

Riccio bought the ticket at Stewart’s Shops located at 4240 Consaul Road in Schenectady. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $546,840 after required withholdings.

The New York Lottery said all top prizes on Strike It Rich tickets have been claimed. Players can continue to cash lower prizes through April 4, 2024. Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report.

New York scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Officials said school districts in Schenectady County received $35,892,067 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.