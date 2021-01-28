Schenectady officials tie 8 Wednesday overdoses to ‘adulterated cocaine’

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Public Health is reporting 8 overdoses that all happened on Wednesday, likely tied to adulterated cocaine.

Health officials told NEWS10 the drug crisis continues being exacerbated by COVID-19, not just because of isolation and mental health troubles, but because of where the drugs are coming from.

“With border and other travel shutdowns, the drug supply here in the country has become less stable, and more unpredictable,” said Keith Brown, Schenectady County Interim Director of Public Health, “and it’s becoming more adulterated with things like fentanyl.”

Schenectady Police is urging residents to utilize their Schenectady Cares Program. It is a 24-hour, walk-in program at the police department, which helps individuals connect with services throughout the region.