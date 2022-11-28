SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 has received an update regarding Samantha Humphrey, a 14-year-old reported missing by the Schenectady Police Department Sunday night. State Police Aviation have been called in to assist in the search.

PIO Irwin confirms that her jacket was recovered along the shore of the river in Riverside Park. Police are still looking for any help they can receive from the public at this time. The original story is below:

The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Samantha Humphrey, 14, is 4’11 and 95 pounds.

Humphrey was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, with bell-bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots. According to the Schenectady Police Department, she was last seen Friday night, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Anyone with information is urged to call (518) 630-0911.