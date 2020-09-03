Schenectady School Board approves layoffs

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, members approved laying off 50 lunch monitors, 26 pre-k staff, and consolidating school facilities.

The first hour of the meeting was spent taking comments from concerned community members. Many of those who spoke were not in favor of remote learning after it was decided that this district’s seventh through twelfth grader will only have online classes.

Some community members—and even board members—called the nearly $29 million loss in state funding institutional racism. They said that while all schools across New York are facing a 20% state funding shortage, is not fair to less wealthy school districts that will be impacted the most.

The interim superintendent said foundation aid makes up 69% if the school’s $225 million dollar budget.

The Schenectady City school district has already announced a spending and hiring freeze, as well as postponed the start of Pre-K in an effort to save money.

School officials Wednesday night were urging the community to contact local politicians in an effort to help the district.

An additional special meeting is also expected to take place this week.

LATEST STORIES: