SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has announced an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible children between the ages of 2 and 4 to become immunized against coronavirus. The clinic is set for dates over the coming two weeks, starting on Aug. 1 and running until Aug. 12.

The clinic will operate at the Schenectady County COVID-19 vaccine POD and testing site at Ellis Medicine, McClellan Street Health Center, and will operate on weekdays by appointment only. Parents can make appointments online through the Schenectady County website.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will both be offered. The Moderna vaccine comes in two doses, with the second dose scheduled one month after the first. The Pfizer vaccine comes in three doses – the second scheduled three weeks after the first, and the third scheduled at least eight weeks after that. Appointments for second and third doses will be scheduled during the first dose appointments.

“Children of any age can contract the virus that causes COVID-19 as well as spread it to others,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing and Human Services Committee. “Vaccination will help protect your little ones from the risk of severe disease and will help them stay in school or daycare if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

The clinic site operates at 600 McClellan St. in Schenectady. The same site also operates coronavirus vaccine clinics and booster shots for eligible children with ages ranging from 5 years old and younger, from 9 a.m. to noon, Mondays-Fridays.