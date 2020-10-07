Schenectady ‘Wing Week’ supporting local restaurants and first responders

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the past eight years, the city of Schenectady has hosted “Wing Walk,” but, the pandemic disrupted its plans. In a time where restaurants have been hard-hit financially, they had to find an alternative. Thus, “Wing Week” was born.

Eleven restaurants are participating, and the idea is for each to come up with one specific flavor for the entire week. This gives the Capital Region a chance to go out and try good wings and other food while supporting local restaurants.

It’s not just beneficial for the restaurants, but for the city and all the work they put into it.

These businesses worked closely with the Schenectady Improvement Corporation and executive director Jim Salengo says at a time when people are making very conscious decisions about what they do when they go out, it shows trust and pride within the community

“To get people down and out, even if briefly interacting with business owners and other folks in the a safe way during a week like this, it instills a sense of all the great progress that’s happened in Schenectady and continues,” Salengo said. “People are still coming down, still checking it out and still taking advantage of it. I think that’s a great sense of pride for both residents and the business community.”

Due to the pandemic, they’re taking voluntary donations as they’ve partnered with the Foundation for Ellis Medicine. They will be collecting to buy PPE for first responders.

Since the event has been so popular and loved by many, they say they couldn’t not have it. The event runs until Sunday.

