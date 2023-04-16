Dinners from BBQ Delights will be served at 4:30 p.m. until they are sold out.

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 28, head over to 284 Main Street in Schoharie for a BBQ dinner fundraiser hosted by Schoharie Pack 4 & Troop 4. Dinners from BBQ Delights will be served at 4:30 p.m. until they are sold out.

Patrons can choose between a $14 BBQ chicken dinner and a $16 BBQ rib dinner. All meals come with a baked potato, coleslaw, and a roll. There will be a bake sale table present for desserts and drinks.

Payment can be made in the form of Venmo @SchohariePack4. Please include how many of each dinner you are ordering. Tickets can also be purchased from any Scout with cash or a check made out to Schoharie Pack 4. It is recommended to place your order by April 20 to guarantee a meal. Questions can be directed to schohariepack4@gmail.com.