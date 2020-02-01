School bus driver says she was punched by irate parent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools bus driver was hospitalized Wednesday after she says she was punched in the head by the parent of a student.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday on a bus along the 1200 block of Moler Road, according to a police report.

The driver, a substitute on the route, said the parent of one of the students was irate about the bus being late and started arguing with her. During the argument, she said she was punched in the face.

She told police she could not remember details about the assault or how many times the was hit in the head. She said after the assault she had a chipped tooth and couldn’t see out of her left eye. She was taken to OSU East Hospital for treatment.

According to Columbus City Schools spokesperson Jacqueline Bryant:

One of our bus drivers did report that they were assaulted by an individual Wednesday evening. We are working with Columbus Police to make sure the matter is investigated and the appropriate actions are taken.

