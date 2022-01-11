WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 228 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 218 recoveries. As of Tuesday, the county was tracking a total of 1,389 current coronavirus cases.

As of Tuesday, 13 of those cases were hospitalized. One, a fully-vaccinated resident, was in critical condition. The rest are considered in moderate condition, as is one outside of hospital care. 10 out of 13 hospitalized cases are vaccinated, and one has received a booster shot.

Warren County is urging anyone feeling ill to quarantine until able to get ahold of a COVID-19 test kit. Face masks in indoor spaces are being urged as Omicron cases continue to emerge in the county. Anyone who tests positive using an at-home kit is urged to self-report through a new Warren County website that allows anyone to report a positive case online.

As of Tuesday, 47,264 county residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 1,497 children 11 and under have been vaccinated. That adds up to 32.9% of that demographic, which is up from the state average of 31.9%.

The state-run COVID vaccine and booster site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to operate for those in need. In addition, county-run clinics are being planned for students at area school districts. Those include Glens Falls City School District on Wednesday, Jan. 12; Queensbury Union Free School District on Thursday, Jan. 13; Bolton and North Warren school districts on Friday, Jan. 14; and Johnsburg Central School on Friday, Jan. 21.

Warren County is also running coronavirus vaccine and booster clinics from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the next three Tuesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25. All clinics will be held at Warren County Municipal Center.