Schools show support for family of Tyler Christman by wearing red for Friday Night Football

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Schools from across Central New York showed support for the Christman family after their 14-year-old son Tyler died following a football game recently. He played for Carthage, a school near Watertown.

Baldwinsville and Cicero North-Syracuse both wore decals on their helmets during their football game Friday night. There also was a moment of silence to honor Tyler.

“We put the stickers on the helmets and we didn’t know him but we are going to honor him tonight,” said Carl Sanfilippo, Baldwinsville Head Coach.

Cicero North-Syracuse’s assistant coach Matthew Gates order red hoodies for each coach to wear in honor of Tyler.

“We just knew we had to do something,” Gates said. “Win or lose tonight, our kids and our coaches said this is for Tyler. We don’t have an affiliation with Carthage but we are part of the same community.”

Tyler’s father, Jason Christman, posted an emotional message on Facebook Tuesday morning as a way to remember his son.

Jason wrote, in part, “this is not the way we envisioned it, but this is what we have been dealt. We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly, the damage was just too much. You will always be our hero.”