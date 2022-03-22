ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Albany on Monday to reveal three major project areas which will be utilizing some of the $22 million in federal funds he secured for the Capital Region. He said the $22 million for 2022 “will pave the way” for the area’s future.

One of the three major initiatives builds off of The Port of Albany Offshore Wind Tower Manufacturing Project. Last year, Schumer said it will be one of the first large-scale offshore wind tower manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and is expected to create about 500 construction jobs and 550 manufacturing and support jobs.

“Here’s the thing: We are excited for the jobs,” Schumer said Monday. “We want people who live in Albany’s South End, where the port is located, to have the opportunity to work constructing these wind towers.”

That’s why, as part of a funding announcement, Schumer revealed $1.5 million will go to an Albany South End Workforce Training Center. “[The training center] will give people the technical skills for trades like welding, and connect South End residents with good-paying jobs in the industry,” Schumer said.

“We also have to think about those long-term jobs that are going to be available once that plant is up and running,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, “so this gives us the ability to really now narrow down and focus on where we’re going to provide those trainings, and make sure that we’re getting the word out to the community that these opportunities are going to exist right in the South End.”

In addition to funding for the training center, Schumer announced over a million to expand the Blake Annex, a growing nonprofit hub in the Capital Region where organizations like United Way do some of their work. Scientific research projects at UAlbany and RPI will also receive $900,000.