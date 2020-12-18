Schumer, Gillibrand announce nearly $892 million in federal funding for hospital COVID relief

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Senator Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that 4,941 hospitals across New York will receive a total of $891,935,762 designated through previous COVID relief bills. The funding comes from the Provider Relief Fund and will make up for at least 87% of lost revenue at all hospitals and providers through Q2.

Schumer was the lead author and architect of the ‘Marshall Plan for Healthcare’, included in previous COVID relief legislation, securing hundreds of billions of dollars in support and relief for the health care system. The senators said this round of funding is the first revenue-based portion of money going out to New York’s hospitals.

Across the state, hospitals and health systems reported losing hundreds of millions of dollars per month because of cancelled elective procedures, increased staffing and overtime costs, expanded bed capacity, and increased spending on supplies and equipment to meet the surge in COVID patients. As New York experiences a second wave of COVID cases, hospitals are facing huge financial risks again. Schumer and Gillibrand said this funding is imperative to keeping the state’s hospitals open and able to serve COVID patients.