Schumer, Gillibrand establish Center for Pandemic Response for North Country businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new project has been announced aiming to financially assist local businesses across the North Country.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $1 million in federal investments to help set up the Adirondack North Country Association’s Center for Pandemic Response.

According to Senator Schumer this project will work with local businesses during the post-pandemic recovery to help develop plans and build resilience. Schumer claimed that the Center will help create at least 210 jobs and and preserve and additional 1,425.

“In these trying and unprecedented times, the federal government should continue doing everything in its power to support our small businesses and put local economies on track to recovery and that is why I insisted EDA funding for communities and businesses be included in the CARES Act that Congress passed to respond to COVID-19,” stated Schumer. “This federal funding will help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the North Country weather this crisis and help the economy bounce back.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic strained small businesses and entrepreneurs across New York State as costs surged and revenues dwindled,” added Senator Gillibrand. “Rebuilding our regional economies is dependent on companies like the Adirondack North Country Association, and this funding will help them create hundreds of jobs and opportunities right in Saranac Lake.”

The Adirondack North Country Association’s Center for Pandemic Response will specifically benefit businesses in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties.

Private investments for the center will contribute about $250,000.

Federal funding for this project was allocated by the Economic Development Administration through its COVID-19 Business Assistance Program.

Funds are part of the $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs.