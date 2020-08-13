BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer says thousands of jobs could be on the line if more federal funds aren’t provided to save them.
The U.S. Senator came to Buffalo on Thursday morning to discuss the matter.
After recently meeting with USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, he says post offices in western New York and nearly 6,100 workers and door-to-door services could be cut without more federal aid in the form of a relief bill.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River businesses eligible for funding to mitigate impacts from flooding
- Sisters separated by orphanages, foster homes are reunited after 46 years
- Schumer: Nearly 6,100 local workers, services in postal operations could be cut
- Nearly 2 tons of marijuana worth more than $8 million seized at Peace Bridge in Buffalo
- Watertown native to become NY National Guard two-star general