Schumer: North Country colleges getting $64.9M in COVID relief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

College graduation debts and money. (QuinceCreative / 254 images / Pixabay)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a breakdown of funds from the American Rescue Plan that are going to colleges and universities in New York. Public, private, and proprietary institutions of higher education stand to receive roughly $2.6 billion, Schumer said.

“As New York’s colleges, universities, and students face over a year of unprecedented hurdles, they do so at a steep cost that it is our responsibility to address and overcome. In prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, New York’s higher education institutions have ripped massive holes in their budgets and are now facing down financial devastation—and we simply can’t let that happen,” Sen. Schumer said.

According to Schumer, proprietary schools will use their awards to provide financial aid grants. Public and nonprofit schools, on the other hand, will use half of their funding for emergency financial aid grants to help students get back to class safely. They’ll support basic student needs like housing, food, and healthcare.

For those public and nonprofit schools, the other half supports student support activities and institutional costs like payroll, lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, and faculty and staff training.

Check out an estimated breakdown of grant totals by region, followed by the specific Capital Region institutions receiving funding:

RegionGrant totals
Capital Region$152,442,000
Southern Tier$161,998,000
Western New York$204,258,000
Hudson Valley$219,696,000
Rochester-Finger Lakes$163,842,000
Central New York$116,562,000
Mohawk Valley$68,764,000
North Country$64,991,000
Long Island$257,676,000
New York City$1,207,644,000
Total$2,617,873,000

A breakdown for funding in the North Country is as follows:

Clinton CountyChamplain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center $52,000.00
Clinton CountyClinton Community College  $2,705,000.00
Clinton County Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington    BOCES $224,000.00
Franklin County State University of New York College at Plattsburgh $14,725,000.00
Franklin County Paul Smith’s College of Arts & Sciences $2,364,000.00
Jefferson CountyNorth Country Community College $3,887,000.00
Jefferson CountyJefferson Community College $8,068,000.00
St. Lawrence CountyJefferson Lewis BOCES Program of Practical Nursing $241,000.00
St. Lawrence CountySt. Lawrence University $4,691,000.00
St. Lawrence CountySUNY College of Technology at Canton $8,605,000.00
St. Lawrence CountyClarkson University $6,845,000.00
St. Lawrence CountyState University of New York College at Potsdam $12,584,000.00

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story