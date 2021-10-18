Schumer pushes new heat payment plans from Colonie as prices spike

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is in Colonie Monday morning pushing for new ways to help those in need pay their heating bills this winter. This as higher heating costs are being forecast across the country—by over 40% in Western New York, for example.

Check out the livestream above, set to start at 10:45 a.m. Alongside local seniors, several local leaders are scheduled to be in attendance, including:

Diane Conroy-Lacivita, the executive director of Colonie Senior Services

Paula Mahan, Colonie Town Supervisor

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Deb Riitano, Commissioner Albany Department of Aging

Schumer is reportedly set to reveal a two-pronged plan for the federal government to help Upstate New York families and residents pay for heat. According to the announcement for the press conference, Schumer wants to “turn up the heat” on the federal program to help seniors and others in the Capital Region.

Last year, over 55,000 Capital Region households tapped into about $20 million in home energy assistance. Even so, Schumer says that supply chain issues are likely to worsen the issue, freezing out working families and seniors who need aid.